Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Public Storage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Public Storage by 19.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.9 %

PSA opened at $305.00 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $316.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.67 and a 200-day moving average of $274.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.57.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

