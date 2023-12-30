PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Down to $4.11

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.11, but opened at $3.94. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 223,101 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on PCT shares. Oppenheimer downgraded PureCycle Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Capital lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of $664.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PureCycle Technologies

In other news, CEO Dustin Olson purchased 68,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $219,571.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,490.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dustin Olson purchased 68,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $219,571.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,490.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fernando Musa purchased 25,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $100,022.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,842.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 136,969 shares of company stock valued at $485,444. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCT. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 285.7% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 173.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

