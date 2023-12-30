Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXSAP) vs. DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Financial Contrast

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) and Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares DT Midstream and Pyxis Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DT Midstream 37.78% 8.46% 4.00% Pyxis Tankers N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.8% of DT Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of DT Midstream shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DT Midstream $920.00 million 5.77 $370.00 million $3.59 15.26 Pyxis Tankers $50.60 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares DT Midstream and Pyxis Tankers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

DT Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than Pyxis Tankers.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DT Midstream and Pyxis Tankers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DT Midstream 2 2 4 0 2.25 Pyxis Tankers 0 0 0 0 N/A

DT Midstream currently has a consensus price target of $57.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.49%. Given DT Midstream’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DT Midstream is more favorable than Pyxis Tankers.

Dividends

DT Midstream pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Pyxis Tankers pays an annual dividend of $1.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. DT Midstream pays out 76.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. DT Midstream has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Pyxis Tankers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

DT Midstream beats Pyxis Tankers on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc. provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities. The company engages in the transportation and storage of natural gas for intermediate and end user customers; and collecting natural gas from points at or near customers' wells for delivery to plants for processing, to gathering pipelines for gathering, or to pipelines for transportation, as well as offers compression, dehydration, gas treatment, water impoundment, water storage, water transportation, and sand mining services. It serves natural gas producers, local distribution companies, electric power generators, industrials, and national marketers. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of March 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of four tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is a subsidiary of Maritime Investors Corp.

