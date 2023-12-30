Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Callon Petroleum Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a report released on Tuesday, December 26th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $7.56 per share.

CPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Callon Petroleum Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:CPE opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.41. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $44.49.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $619.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.76 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 20.63%. Callon Petroleum’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 260.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

