Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) vs. ESGL (NASDAQ:ESGL) Head to Head Survey

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) and ESGL (NASDAQ:ESGL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Quest Resource and ESGL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Resource 0 0 1 0 3.00 ESGL 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quest Resource currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.71%. Given Quest Resource’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Quest Resource is more favorable than ESGL.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Quest Resource has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESGL has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

32.2% of Quest Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Quest Resource shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of ESGL shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quest Resource and ESGL’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Resource $284.04 million 0.52 -$6.05 million ($0.41) -17.88 ESGL $5.41 million 1.03 -$520,000.00 N/A N/A

ESGL has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quest Resource.

Profitability

This table compares Quest Resource and ESGL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Resource -2.95% 3.19% 1.26% ESGL N/A -79.97% -1.09%

Summary

Quest Resource beats ESGL on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes. It also provides antifreeze and windshield washer fluid, dumpster and compacting equipment, and other minor ancillary services. In addition, the company offers landfill diversion services. Its services focus on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, grocers, and other retailers; automotive maintenance, quick lube, dealerships, and collision repair; transportation, logistics, and internal fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; restaurant chains and food operations; and construction and demolition projects. The company markets its services to automotive, manufacturing, hospitality and retail, construction and demolition, and commercial and multi-family property management industries through direct sales force and strategic partnerships. The company was formerly known as Infinity Resources Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Quest Resource Holding Corporation in October 2013. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is headquartered in The Colony, Texas.

About ESGL

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

