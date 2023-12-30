Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Short Interest Update

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 818,400 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the November 30th total of 1,120,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 112.1 days.
Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:RAIFF opened at $19.90 on Friday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $19.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83.
Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile
