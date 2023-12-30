Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.54% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $68.25 on Thursday. Rambus has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $71.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.78.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.20 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 63.15%. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $574,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,541.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven Laub sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $133,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,288.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $574,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,541.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,406. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

