Ramiro Sanchez Sells 10,000 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) insider Ramiro Sanchez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $424,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,162.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CERE opened at $42.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $42.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average is $27.60.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 7th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

