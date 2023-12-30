RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Chairman Sells $355,978.62 in Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 11,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $355,978.62. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,538,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,159,521.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bradley Vizi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, December 28th, Bradley Vizi sold 2,325 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $69,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Bradley Vizi sold 13,003 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $390,090.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Bradley Vizi sold 25,978 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $714,914.56.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Bradley Vizi sold 4,390 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $120,768.90.

On Friday, November 24th, Bradley Vizi sold 1,734 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $43,350.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Bradley Vizi sold 12,559 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $314,100.59.

On Monday, November 13th, Bradley Vizi sold 9,227 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $231,044.08.

RCM Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of RCM Technologies stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.27. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $30.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.12 million. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 63.01%. Research analysts expect that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCMT. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of RCM Technologies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCMT

RCM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.