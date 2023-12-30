Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of RCON opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33. Recon Technology has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recon Technology in the first quarter worth about $1,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recon Technology by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 66,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the period. 12.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

