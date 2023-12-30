Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives $52.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.75.

RRR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 3.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 9.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $53.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.07. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 2.10.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 159.42%. The business had revenue of $411.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

