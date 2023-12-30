Regal Investment Fund (RF1) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07 on February 19th

Regal Investment Fund (ASX:RF1 – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, December 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Sunday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Regal Investment Fund Stock Performance

Regal Investment Fund Company Profile

Regal Investment Fund provides access to a selection of alternative investment strategies which seeks to produce attractive risk adjusted returns over a period of more than five years with limited correlation to equity markets.

