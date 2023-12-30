Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,415 shares of company stock valued at $8,012,021. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
REGN stock opened at $878.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $668.00 and a 1-year high of $899.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $820.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $799.30. The firm has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.14.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.26 EPS for the current year.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.
