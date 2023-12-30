Reviewing Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) and Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF – Get Free Report) and Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Empiric Student Property and Great Ajax’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empiric Student Property N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Great Ajax $35.64 million 4.12 -$15.01 million ($1.41) -3.79

Empiric Student Property has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Great Ajax.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empiric Student Property 0 0 0 0 N/A Great Ajax 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Empiric Student Property and Great Ajax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Great Ajax has a consensus price target of $9.88, suggesting a potential upside of 84.93%. Given Great Ajax’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Great Ajax is more favorable than Empiric Student Property.

Profitability

This table compares Empiric Student Property and Great Ajax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empiric Student Property N/A N/A N/A Great Ajax -134.34% -2.20% -0.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.6% of Great Ajax shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Great Ajax shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Great Ajax beats Empiric Student Property on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empiric Student Property

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student operating platform, that is attractive to a growing number of student segments. The Company is an internally managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Great Ajax Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tigard, Oregon.

