Reviewing Fiserv (NYSE:FI) & Banxa (OTC:BNXAF)

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) and Banxa (OTC:BNXAF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Fiserv and Banxa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv 15.85% 14.70% 5.62% Banxa N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Fiserv shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Fiserv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv 1 5 15 0 2.67 Banxa 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fiserv and Banxa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Fiserv presently has a consensus price target of $143.73, indicating a potential upside of 8.19%. Given Fiserv’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fiserv is more favorable than Banxa.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fiserv and Banxa’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv $17.74 billion 4.50 $2.53 billion $4.78 27.79 Banxa N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than Banxa.

Summary

Fiserv beats Banxa on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform. This segment distributes through various channels, including direct sales teams, strategic partnerships with agent sales forces, independent software vendors, financial institutions, and other strategic partners. The Fintech segment offers customer deposit and loan accounts, as well as manages an institution's general ledger and central information files. This segment also provides digital banking, financial and risk management, professional services and consulting, item processing and source capture, and other products and services. The Payments segment offers card transactions, such as debit, credit, and prepaid card processing and services; security and fraud protection products; card production; print services; and various network services, as well as non-card digital payment software and services, including bill payment, account-to-account transfers, person-to-person payments, electronic billing, and security and fraud protection products. It serves business, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, merchants, and corporate clients. Fiserv, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

About Banxa

Banxa Holdings Inc. operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. Banxa Holdings Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

