Reviewing U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) & Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U.S. Energy and Occidental Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy $44.55 million 0.57 -$960,000.00 ($0.57) -1.75 Occidental Petroleum $37.10 billion 1.42 $13.30 billion $4.57 13.06

Occidental Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Energy. U.S. Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Occidental Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

U.S. Energy has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

2.8% of U.S. Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.6% of U.S. Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for U.S. Energy and Occidental Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Occidental Petroleum 1 7 9 1 2.56

U.S. Energy presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 199.97%. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus target price of $71.18, indicating a potential upside of 19.21%. Given U.S. Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Energy is more favorable than Occidental Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Energy and Occidental Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy -40.61% -19.41% -12.65% Occidental Petroleum 18.26% 25.39% 7.27%

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats U.S. Energy on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. Its Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; and vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity; and invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

