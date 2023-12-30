RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

RGC Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.81. RGC Resources has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $204.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.12. RGC Resources had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $12.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RGC Resources

About RGC Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 43.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 176,731 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in RGC Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 349,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in RGC Resources by 39.0% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 16,822 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in RGC Resources by 21.2% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 42,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in RGC Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 164,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 57,930 shares during the last quarter.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

