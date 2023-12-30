RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
RGC Resources Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.81. RGC Resources has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $204.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64.
RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.12. RGC Resources had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $12.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.
