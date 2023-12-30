Riversedge Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Riversedge Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.4% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $477.65 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $379.60 and a 52 week high of $479.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.95. The company has a market cap of $369.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

