RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.13.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

RLJ stock opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

Insider Activity at RLJ Lodging Trust

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $390,792.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,585.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $390,792.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,423 shares in the company, valued at $428,585.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vert Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 46,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 15,493 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 101,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 35,030 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 31,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 363.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 18,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Stories

