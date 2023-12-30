Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.78.

ROIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 440,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $4,760,121.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 595,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,430,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 440,752 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $4,760,121.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 595,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,430,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 1,526,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000,008.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 79,805,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,602,578. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after acquiring an additional 117,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 13.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 159,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $8,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $11.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 951.77% and a negative return on equity of 73.04%. The business had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.68 million. On average, analysts predict that Roivant Sciences will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

