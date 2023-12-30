Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2023

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIVGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.78.

ROIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ROIV

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 440,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $4,760,121.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 595,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,430,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 440,752 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $4,760,121.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 595,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,430,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 1,526,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000,008.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 79,805,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,602,578. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after acquiring an additional 117,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 13.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 159,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $8,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $11.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIVGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 951.77% and a negative return on equity of 73.04%. The business had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.68 million. On average, analysts predict that Roivant Sciences will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Roivant Sciences

(Get Free Report

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.