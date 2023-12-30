Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Invests $256,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 24,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 9,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 349,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,100,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $205.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.