Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Purchases 1,184 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $477.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $379.60 and a 52-week high of $479.79.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

