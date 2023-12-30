Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 38 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $756.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $298.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $682.70 and a 200-day moving average of $669.28. ASML Holding has a one year low of $536.77 and a one year high of $771.98.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

