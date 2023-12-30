Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 410 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Republic Services by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG opened at $164.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $167.17. The stock has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.30.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RSG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.77.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

