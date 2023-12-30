Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 667 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 56,378 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $157.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.35. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $158.60. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.