Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,367 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,367 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.52.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE EOG opened at $120.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

