Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,581 Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $59,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $109.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.25 and a 200-day moving average of $104.04. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $96.12 and a one year high of $109.77.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.