Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 66 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 433.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 41.7% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,423.56.

Booking Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,547.22 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,978.00 and a 12-month high of $3,580.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,168.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,033.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $53.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total value of $2,231,992.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,699 shares in the company, valued at $112,191,847.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.