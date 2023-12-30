Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 82.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $70.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.57.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

