Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $76.13 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.54.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

