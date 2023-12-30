Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.43.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $147.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $151.05. The stock has a market cap of $235.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,228.52, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.