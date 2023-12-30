Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $280,000 Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $661,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 120,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.71.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $190.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.