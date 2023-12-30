Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $390,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 57.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,363,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,263,000 after buying an additional 208,026 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.2% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 41,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $93.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.38 and its 200 day moving average is $83.70. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.51.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

