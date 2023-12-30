Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 39,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $109.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.36 and a 1 year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 171.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRK

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.