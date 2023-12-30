Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $428,000 Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,401,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,987,902,000 after buying an additional 77,155 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,985,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,932,209,000 after buying an additional 251,834 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after buying an additional 3,016,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in American Tower by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,325,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,496,862,000 after buying an additional 284,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE AMT opened at $215.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.62. The company has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a PE ratio of 141.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.44%.

Several analysts recently commented on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

