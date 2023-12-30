Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $554,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 26.3% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 27.5% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 47.8% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 90,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 29,102 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.3% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $1,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock opened at $81.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.83 and a 200-day moving average of $79.96. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Cfra dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.46.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

