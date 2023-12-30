Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $620,000 Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IYW stock opened at $122.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $123.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.27 and a 200-day moving average of $110.78.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.