Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $743,000 Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,184 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,712,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,559,000 after purchasing an additional 943,718 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after purchasing an additional 554,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 973,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,703,000 after purchasing an additional 243,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $544,427.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,788.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $544,427.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,788.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,909 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,375. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR opened at $205.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.43 and a 52 week high of $207.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

