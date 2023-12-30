Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 89,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 164,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 68,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 22,207 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,112,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GEHC. Citigroup began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $77.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.22. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.50 and a 52 week high of $87.83. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

