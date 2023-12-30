Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 175 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROK. Mizuho cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.60.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE ROK opened at $310.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.19 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.81%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total value of $125,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,683. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.