Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,241 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $97.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.80, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.05 and a 200-day moving average of $91.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

