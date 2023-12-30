Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,588 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 32,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 108,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,950,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $157.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. HSBC began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

