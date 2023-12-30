Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 265 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.85.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $241.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.93 and its 200 day moving average is $215.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $150.86 and a 12 month high of $241.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

