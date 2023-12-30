Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 759 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.44.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $97.34 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $100.62. The firm has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.78.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.