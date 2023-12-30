Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $189.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $93.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.45. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.86 and a twelve month high of $202.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

