Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 813,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,788,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,269,000. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCIT opened at $81.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.68. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

