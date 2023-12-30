Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Hits New 52-Week High at $137.86

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $137.86 and last traded at $137.50, with a volume of 67427 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.05.

Ross Stores Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.60 and a 200 day moving average of $118.43.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 26.53%.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

