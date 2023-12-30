RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives $104.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.00.

RPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $97.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Get RPM International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RPM

RPM International Stock Down 0.4 %

RPM stock opened at $111.65 on Wednesday. RPM International has a 52-week low of $78.52 and a 52-week high of $113.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 17th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 47,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $4,556,335.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,072 shares in the company, valued at $107,272,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 92.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1,735.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in RPM International by 274.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in RPM International by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.