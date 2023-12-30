Russell Investments Australian Government Bond ETF (RGB) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on January 15th

Russell Investments Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:RGB – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, December 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
