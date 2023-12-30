Russell Investments High Dividend Australian Shares ETF (ASX:RDV) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.25

Russell Investments High Dividend Australian Shares ETF (ASX:RDVGet Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, December 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.249 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

